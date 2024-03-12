Arm Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:ARM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 12th

ARM’s (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 12th. ARM had issued 95,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $4,870,500,000 based on an initial share price of $51.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Down 3.6 %

ARM stock opened at 126.74 on Tuesday. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 99.48.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.