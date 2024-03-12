ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,478,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

