ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $332.91. The stock had a trading volume of 459,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,477. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

