ASB Consultores LLC Acquires 8,676 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $2,464,000.

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 134,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

