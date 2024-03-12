ASB Consultores LLC Buys Shares of 15,442 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 646,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

