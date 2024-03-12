ASB Consultores LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.53 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $207.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

