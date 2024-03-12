ASB Consultores LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.1% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,017. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

