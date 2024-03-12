ASB Consultores LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,836 shares of company stock worth $21,181,534. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.14. 401,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.57 and a 200 day moving average of $301.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

