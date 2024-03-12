ASB Consultores LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 183,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 3.6% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,642 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

