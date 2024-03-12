ASB Consultores LLC Purchases 5,456 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,435,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. 1,279,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,392. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.