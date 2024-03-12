ASB Consultores LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,289. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.