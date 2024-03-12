ASB Consultores LLC Sells 626 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 202.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 324,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

CNP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,000. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.