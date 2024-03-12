Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 863,100 shares, a growth of 1,340.9% from the February 14th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ASTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,908. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

Further Reading

