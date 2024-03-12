ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

Get Free Report

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

