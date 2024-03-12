Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Update

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the February 14th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atreca Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,313. Atreca has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 248.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

