Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $952,000 Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,420. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

