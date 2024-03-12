Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 643,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

