Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 7,200 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

HST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 421,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.