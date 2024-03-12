Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,136. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.03. 121,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.