Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $990,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 187.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Photronics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 147,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Photronics by 36.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 460,910 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 25,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

