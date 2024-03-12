AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.10.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

