AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.10.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
