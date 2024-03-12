AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$24.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.54. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

