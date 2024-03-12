Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, an increase of 493.9% from the February 14th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon GloboCare stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Avalon GloboCare worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Avalon GloboCare has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.62.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

