Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 420.0% in February

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of AVACF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

