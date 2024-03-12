Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 420.0% in February

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
Shares of AVACF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $16.78.
Avance Gas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- What are earnings reports?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.