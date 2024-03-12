Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Position Cut by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 11.77% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $36,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 120,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,268 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. 9,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,111. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

