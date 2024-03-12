Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avantium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AVTXF remained flat at C$2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Avantium has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.45.

About Avantium

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

