Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASM stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 2.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

