B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $255.50. 178,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.