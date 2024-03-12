B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 164,689 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 3.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 23,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,255. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $480.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

