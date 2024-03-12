B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,604 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $222.09. 415,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,508. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.48. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

