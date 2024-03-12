B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,476,847,000 after buying an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,530. The stock has a market cap of $452.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

