B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,566,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,125,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

