B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

