B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369,848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after buying an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 2,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 2,390,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

