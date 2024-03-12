B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,164. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

