B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $21.79 on Tuesday, reaching $1,271.33. 2,580,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,222.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,029.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

