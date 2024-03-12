B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 6,220,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

