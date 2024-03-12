B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.33. 3,565,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,266. The stock has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

