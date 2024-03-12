B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,414 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 847,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
