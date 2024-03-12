B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,414 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 847,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.