BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,450 by Analysts at Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at BAE Systems

BA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,260 ($16.14). 3,217,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,200.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,104.14. The stock has a market cap of £38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In other news, insider Nicole Piasecki bought 3,132 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). Insiders have bought 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,706 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

