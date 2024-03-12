Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.44

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance

Shares of BCPT opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.43 million, a PE ratio of -285.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

