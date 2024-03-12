Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1321972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $854.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

