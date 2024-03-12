Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

