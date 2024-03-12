Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,588,800 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the February 14th total of 1,039,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

