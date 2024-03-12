Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 2,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. ( NYSE:BCV Free Report ) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Bancroft Fund worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

