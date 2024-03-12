Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.15

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 7283618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.