Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.5 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$67.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$69.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

