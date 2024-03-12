Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

