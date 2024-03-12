Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.38 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796,520 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,444,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,906,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.