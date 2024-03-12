Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267,920 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.30. 9,930,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,502,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.